2443 W 10th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Picture-perfect Austin stone cottage in charming Kessler Plaza with beautiful oak hardwoods throughout. Original vintage features including entry way, large windows, classic fireplace, adorable built-ins and graceful archways. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, awesome wood countertops and extra tall cabinets. Two large bedrooms and a bonus utility or game room with plenty of extra storage space and a walk-in closet!. Huge backyard with deck, brick pathway and privacy fence. Mature trees in front and back. Large front porch. Attached garage with workshop. Minutes from Bishop Arts District, Trinity Groves & Downtown Dallas.