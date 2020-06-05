All apartments in Dallas
2443 W 10th Street
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:01 PM

2443 W 10th Street

2443 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2443 West 10th Street, Dallas, TX 75211
Kessler Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Picture-perfect Austin stone cottage in charming Kessler Plaza with beautiful oak hardwoods throughout. Original vintage features including entry way, large windows, classic fireplace, adorable built-ins and graceful archways. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, awesome wood countertops and extra tall cabinets. Two large bedrooms and a bonus utility or game room with plenty of extra storage space and a walk-in closet!. Huge backyard with deck, brick pathway and privacy fence. Mature trees in front and back. Large front porch. Attached garage with workshop. Minutes from Bishop Arts District, Trinity Groves & Downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 W 10th Street have any available units?
2443 W 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 W 10th Street have?
Some of 2443 W 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 W 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2443 W 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 W 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2443 W 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2443 W 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2443 W 10th Street offers parking.
Does 2443 W 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 W 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 W 10th Street have a pool?
No, 2443 W 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2443 W 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2443 W 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 W 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 W 10th Street has units with dishwashers.

