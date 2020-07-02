All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2421 N Garrett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2421 N Garrett Avenue
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:12 AM

2421 N Garrett Avenue

2421 North Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Henderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2421 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Gorgeous and highly maintained gated townhome for rent in rapidly growing area of Knox Henderson-East Dallas! Amazing location just blocks away from restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, etc. This 3 story gem boasts an open living area with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and lots of natural lighting! Spacious master retreat. Hardwood floors throughout. Additional features include smart home and security systems. Appliances and Washer Dryer included. We are pet friendly! Discount for 1+ year leases! Pay your lease through popular options such as Zelle, Venmo, etc. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 N Garrett Avenue have any available units?
2421 N Garrett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 N Garrett Avenue have?
Some of 2421 N Garrett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 N Garrett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2421 N Garrett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 N Garrett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 N Garrett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2421 N Garrett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2421 N Garrett Avenue offers parking.
Does 2421 N Garrett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 N Garrett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 N Garrett Avenue have a pool?
No, 2421 N Garrett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2421 N Garrett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2421 N Garrett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 N Garrett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 N Garrett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University