2421 N Garrett Avenue

Gorgeous and highly maintained gated townhome for rent in rapidly growing area of Knox Henderson-East Dallas! Amazing location just blocks away from restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, etc. This 3 story gem boasts an open living area with high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and lots of natural lighting! Spacious master retreat. Hardwood floors throughout. Additional features include smart home and security systems. Appliances and Washer Dryer included. We are pet friendly! Discount for 1+ year leases! Pay your lease through popular options such as Zelle, Venmo, etc. Don't miss out!