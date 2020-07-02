All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 10 2020 at 1:15 AM

2411 N Hall Street

2411 Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

2411 Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
Here is your chance to live in a one of a kind modern tri-level townhouse in the heart of State Thomas. This luxury presentation has left no stone unturned nor corner unfinished. Nestled near Griggs Park and walking distance to Klyde Warren Park this unit effortlessly balances convenience and exclusivity. Sporting a private rooftop patio and firepit with breathtaking views of downtown this unit makes those Dallas city nights seem much more delightful. Loaded with high-tech features and posh finishes this modern marvel will be a delight that any city dweller will relish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 N Hall Street have any available units?
2411 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2411 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
2411 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 2411 N Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2411 N Hall Street offer parking?
No, 2411 N Hall Street does not offer parking.
Does 2411 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 N Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 N Hall Street have a pool?
No, 2411 N Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 2411 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 2411 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 N Hall Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 N Hall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 N Hall Street does not have units with air conditioning.

