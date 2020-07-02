2411 N Hall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit

Here is your chance to live in a one of a kind modern tri-level townhouse in the heart of State Thomas. This luxury presentation has left no stone unturned nor corner unfinished. Nestled near Griggs Park and walking distance to Klyde Warren Park this unit effortlessly balances convenience and exclusivity. Sporting a private rooftop patio and firepit with breathtaking views of downtown this unit makes those Dallas city nights seem much more delightful. Loaded with high-tech features and posh finishes this modern marvel will be a delight that any city dweller will relish.