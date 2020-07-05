2408 Healey Drive

Amenities
Cozy home in a prime location - Property Id: 38742
Charming, newly renovated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom located in the Peavy Park neighborhood of East Dallas. Within 5 miles of White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Casa Linda Plaza, Eastfield College, and walking distance to Harry Stone Recreational Center and Park. Close to public and private schools. Less than 10 miles from downtown Dallas. New central a/c, insulation, windows, flooring, cabinets, and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer hook ups. Spacious backyard. $1350 per month + utilities. One month security deposit required ($1350).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/38742p
Property Id 38742
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5117879)