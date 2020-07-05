All apartments in Dallas
2408 Healey Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:08 AM

2408 Healey Drive

2408 Healey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Healey Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy home in a prime location - Property Id: 38742

Charming, newly renovated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom located in the Peavy Park neighborhood of East Dallas. Within 5 miles of White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Casa Linda Plaza, Eastfield College, and walking distance to Harry Stone Recreational Center and Park. Close to public and private schools. Less than 10 miles from downtown Dallas. New central a/c, insulation, windows, flooring, cabinets, and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer hook ups. Spacious backyard. $1350 per month + utilities. One month security deposit required ($1350).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/38742p
Property Id 38742

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5117879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Healey Drive have any available units?
2408 Healey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Healey Drive have?
Some of 2408 Healey Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Healey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Healey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Healey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Healey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2408 Healey Drive offer parking?
No, 2408 Healey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Healey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Healey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Healey Drive have a pool?
No, 2408 Healey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Healey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2408 Healey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Healey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Healey Drive has units with dishwashers.

