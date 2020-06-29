2338 Rexlawn

Amenities

FOR LEASE OR SALE OWNER FINANCE! FULLY REMODELED. Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath on a large lot. HUGE WALL OF WINDOWS ONTO THE BIG BACK YARD OASIS!! New kitchen granite, custom tile back splash, lighting, wet bar, 2 sinks, new ceramic tile floor. All new interior and exterior paint. Refurbished, orig. hardwoods in large living room and dining area. New roof. New Bathroom in hall with designer porcelain tile shower and tub. New ceramic tile in bathroom. Master has in suite bathroom with ceramic tile shower and granite vanity. Wonderfully rare treed lot that is in a quiet location. Fenced back yard. Garage conversion includes large laundry room and large closet for storage. Sale excludes refrigerator. Agent is Owner.