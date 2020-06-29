All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:23 PM

2338 Rexlawn

2338 Rexlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2338 Rexlawn Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FOR LEASE OR SALE OWNER FINANCE! FULLY REMODELED. Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath on a large lot. HUGE WALL OF WINDOWS ONTO THE BIG BACK YARD OASIS!! New kitchen granite, custom tile back splash, lighting, wet bar, 2 sinks, new ceramic tile floor. All new interior and exterior paint. Refurbished, orig. hardwoods in large living room and dining area. New roof. New Bathroom in hall with designer porcelain tile shower and tub. New ceramic tile in bathroom. Master has in suite bathroom with ceramic tile shower and granite vanity. Wonderfully rare treed lot that is in a quiet location. Fenced back yard. Garage conversion includes large laundry room and large closet for storage. Sale excludes refrigerator. Agent is Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Rexlawn have any available units?
2338 Rexlawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 Rexlawn have?
Some of 2338 Rexlawn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Rexlawn currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Rexlawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Rexlawn pet-friendly?
No, 2338 Rexlawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2338 Rexlawn offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Rexlawn offers parking.
Does 2338 Rexlawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 Rexlawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Rexlawn have a pool?
No, 2338 Rexlawn does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Rexlawn have accessible units?
No, 2338 Rexlawn does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Rexlawn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2338 Rexlawn has units with dishwashers.

