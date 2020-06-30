All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2338 Bluffton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2338 Bluffton Dr
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

2338 Bluffton Dr

2338 Bluffton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2338 Bluffton Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, and a fenced-in backyard with a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near area establishments including Hillview Park, Jack in the Box, Gaston Bazaar, dd' DISCOUNTS, Towne Market Shopping Center, Eastfield College and more! It's a quick drive to both I-30 and Loop 12 Buckner Blvd. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Bluffton Dr have any available units?
2338 Bluffton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 Bluffton Dr have?
Some of 2338 Bluffton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Bluffton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Bluffton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Bluffton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2338 Bluffton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2338 Bluffton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Bluffton Dr offers parking.
Does 2338 Bluffton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 Bluffton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Bluffton Dr have a pool?
No, 2338 Bluffton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Bluffton Dr have accessible units?
No, 2338 Bluffton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Bluffton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 Bluffton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University