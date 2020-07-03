All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2302 Annex Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2302 Annex Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:53 AM

2302 Annex Avenue

2302 Annex Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2302 Annex Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Urban Modern Home Masterpiece!! Unique opportunity to lease one of these modern marvels, located minutes from Downtown Dallas, Arts District, Uptown West Village, Deep Ellum and Klyde Warren Park. This incredible home boasts 10' ceilings, museum finished walls, walls of glass and a stunning floating staircase. The kitchen has clean lines and is open to the living areas making it a great space for entertaining. The 2nd floor master suite features a luxury bath with porcelain tile, floating cabinets and custom walk in closet. There is an open loft space, great for an office. Guest bedroom with ensuite bath on 2nd level. No shared walls, home is attached at garage wall. NO HOA!! Fridge, washer, dryer stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Annex Avenue have any available units?
2302 Annex Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 Annex Avenue have?
Some of 2302 Annex Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Annex Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Annex Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Annex Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Annex Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2302 Annex Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Annex Avenue offers parking.
Does 2302 Annex Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 Annex Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Annex Avenue have a pool?
No, 2302 Annex Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Annex Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2302 Annex Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Annex Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Annex Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University