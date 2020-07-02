2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LIGHT, BRIGHT and OPEN! This 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath Condo offers a great floor plan for entertaining family and friends. The beautiful kitchen opens to the living area and boasts Stainless Steel appliances with gas range, wine chiller, quartz countertops and decorative back splash. Features hardwood floors, full size front load washer & dryer, recessed lighting, window blinds, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, master bedroom ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, out door balcony, & 2 car attached garage. Close by to Knox-Henderson & Lower Greenville.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, & gas. Pets to be determined on a case by case basis. Pet Deposit-$500.00 for pets under 30lbs. $700.00 for pets from 30 to 60lbs.