Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue

2300 North Fitzhugh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2300 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIGHT, BRIGHT and OPEN! This 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath Condo offers a great floor plan for entertaining family and friends. The beautiful kitchen opens to the living area and boasts Stainless Steel appliances with gas range, wine chiller, quartz countertops and decorative back splash. Features hardwood floors, full size front load washer & dryer, recessed lighting, window blinds, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, master bedroom ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, out door balcony, & 2 car attached garage. Close by to Knox-Henderson & Lower Greenville.
Rent includes water, sewer, trash, & gas. Pets to be determined on a case by case basis. Pet Deposit-$500.00 for pets under 30lbs. $700.00 for pets from 30 to 60lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue have any available units?
2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue have?
Some of 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue offers parking.
Does 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue have a pool?
No, 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 N Fitzhugh Avenue has units with dishwashers.

