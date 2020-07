Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Townhome. Corner end-unit. Convenient location, near Uptown, Lower Greenville and Deep Ellum. Two Car Attached Garage. Gated Entry. Open Floor Plan. Living Room with Fireplace. Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk in Pantry. Private Backyard located off Living. Guest and Master Bedrooms on Second Level. Spacious Master Bedroom with Separate Shower Stall and Tub, Balcony located off Master Bedroom. A must see!