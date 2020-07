Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed (or 2 bed plus 1 study) 3 bath 2 car garage 3 story town home in just minutes to downtown Dallas. Minutes to Baylor medical center Dallas. Fire place, back yard deck. granite counter top, hardwood floor. please come to see it and you will love it. positive rental history and good credit please. pet case by case with deposit $350 per pet. deposit $1895 and first month payment to move in.