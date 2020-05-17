2201 Upcreek Court

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher bbq/grill carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Why look anywhere else to lease? This tidy home has all the qualities you need for living in peace. While giving you an open floor plan that invites the entire family to come together. It also allows enjoyable space with cleaned carpeted bedrooms for all. Large kitchen that offers plenty of countertop space. Full size washer and dryer connection inside the laundry room. With the landlord offering to leave the refrigerator in the home, which is not a common feature, is a plus. Let's not forget about the enormous backyard that will keep you wanting to entertain, barbecue or just relax and unwind from the stress of the day. Come. See. LEASE!