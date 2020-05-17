All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2201 Upcreek Court

2201 Upcreek Court · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Upcreek Court, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
bbq/grill
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Why look anywhere else to lease? This tidy home has all the qualities you need for living in peace. While giving you an open floor plan that invites the entire family to come together. It also allows enjoyable space with cleaned carpeted bedrooms for all. Large kitchen that offers plenty of countertop space. Full size washer and dryer connection inside the laundry room. With the landlord offering to leave the refrigerator in the home, which is not a common feature, is a plus. Let's not forget about the enormous backyard that will keep you wanting to entertain, barbecue or just relax and unwind from the stress of the day. Come. See. LEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Upcreek Court have any available units?
2201 Upcreek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Upcreek Court have?
Some of 2201 Upcreek Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Upcreek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Upcreek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Upcreek Court pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Upcreek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2201 Upcreek Court offer parking?
No, 2201 Upcreek Court does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Upcreek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Upcreek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Upcreek Court have a pool?
No, 2201 Upcreek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Upcreek Court have accessible units?
No, 2201 Upcreek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Upcreek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Upcreek Court has units with dishwashers.

