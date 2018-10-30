All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2178 Aspen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2178 Aspen Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:16 AM

2178 Aspen Dr

2178 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2178 Aspen Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse for Lease in Dallas - Great floor plan with nice living area, kitchen and bathrooms. Two bedrooms are spacious. No Section 8.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE3987447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2178 Aspen Dr have any available units?
2178 Aspen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2178 Aspen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2178 Aspen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2178 Aspen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2178 Aspen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2178 Aspen Dr offer parking?
No, 2178 Aspen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2178 Aspen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2178 Aspen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2178 Aspen Dr have a pool?
No, 2178 Aspen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2178 Aspen Dr have accessible units?
No, 2178 Aspen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2178 Aspen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2178 Aspen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2178 Aspen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2178 Aspen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University