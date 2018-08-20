All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020

2014 Main St

2014 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Built-in Microwave Oven

Choice of Different Finish Packages and Colors

City, Park and Pool Terrace Views Available

Contemporary Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Deep Sinks with Vegetable Sprayer

Designer Light Fixtures

Dishwasher

Eco-Friendly Bamboo Floors in Living and Dining Rooms

Eco-Friendly Energy Efficient Appliances

Expansive Wall-to-Wall Windows in Select Suites

Full-Size Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer

Granite Kitchen and Bath Countertops

In-Suite Bosch Stackable Washer and Dryer

Kitchens with Islands and/or Open Counters for Informal Dining

Large Bath Vanities with Built-in Storage Cabinets

Large Walk-In Closets

Private Balconies

Sleek Easy Cleaning Glass Top Stove and Oven

Spacious Baths with Ceramic Tile Floors and Glass Subway Tile

Two Story Penthouses Available

Upgraded Signature Suite Finish Package Available

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

14th Floor R.L. Thornton Club Room and Outdoor Terrace Overlooking Dallas Skyline

24-hour emergency maintenance

24-hour front desk

24-Hour Health Club Quality Fitness Center

Adjacent to Main Street Garden Park and Dog Park

Community Room Available for Rental

Concierge Services

Conference and Boardroom Facilities

Eichler Influenced Architectural Design

Extraordinary Artwork in Lobby and Common Areas

Game Room with Billiards and Foosball Tables

Great Downtown Dallas Location

Indoor Cabana Lounge with Plasma TVs and Free Wifi

On-site garage parking

Outdoor Living Room

Outdoor Spa and Sun Deck with Cabanas

Poker Lounge with Table and Chips

Shaded Outdoor Dining/Grilling Pavilion

Sports Lounge/Bar Area with Big Screen TVs

State-of-the-Art Salt Water Pool with Spectacular Water Wall

Theater Room with Large Screen and Plush Seating

Walking Distance to Transit System

Walk to shops, restaurants and nightlife

------------------------------------------------

Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Main St have any available units?
2014 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Main St have?
Some of 2014 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Main St offers parking.
Does 2014 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 2014 Main St has a pool.
Does 2014 Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 2014 Main St has accessible units.
Does 2014 Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Main St has units with dishwashers.

