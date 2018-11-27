All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 19115 Windmill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
19115 Windmill Lane
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:39 AM

19115 Windmill Lane

19115 Windmill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19115 Windmill Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Free Yard Maintenance and Free WiFi! Easy access to Central Market, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods, dining and more! Greenbelt view and Plano ISD! This beautiful home features an open floor plan with updated features and new paint throughout! The main living area has new tile floors, fireplace and wall of windows overlooking the heavily treed backyard and greenbelt! The kitchen has granite and a large island perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom with new carpet and updated master bath! The backyard has covered back porch with flagstone pavers, beautiful landscaping, large trees. This home has been very well maintained!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19115 Windmill Lane have any available units?
19115 Windmill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 19115 Windmill Lane have?
Some of 19115 Windmill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19115 Windmill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19115 Windmill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19115 Windmill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19115 Windmill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 19115 Windmill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19115 Windmill Lane offers parking.
Does 19115 Windmill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19115 Windmill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19115 Windmill Lane have a pool?
No, 19115 Windmill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19115 Windmill Lane have accessible units?
No, 19115 Windmill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19115 Windmill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19115 Windmill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Magnolia on Gaston
6000 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St
Dallas, TX 75214
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Lucas
2924 Lucas Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University