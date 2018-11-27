19115 Windmill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Free Yard Maintenance and Free WiFi! Easy access to Central Market, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods, dining and more! Greenbelt view and Plano ISD! This beautiful home features an open floor plan with updated features and new paint throughout! The main living area has new tile floors, fireplace and wall of windows overlooking the heavily treed backyard and greenbelt! The kitchen has granite and a large island perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom with new carpet and updated master bath! The backyard has covered back porch with flagstone pavers, beautiful landscaping, large trees. This home has been very well maintained!