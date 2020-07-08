1906 Moser Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated historic home located one block south of Henderson Avenue.Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Sprouts, all the great restaurants and shopping on Henderson Ave and lower Greenville. Outdoor sitting area, front porch, huge two car garage, gated driveway and fenced backyard with a lot of trees. Original hardwood floors and trim, dozens of windows with natural light, fireplace, brand new washer dryer and much more! Downstairs bedroom has an attached salon which is perfect for a home office. Bedroom itself could be converted into second living space. This charming home is full of character and is also available furnished if needed at an additional cost. Easy access to I-75, 2 miles from SMU.