Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:10 AM

1906 Moser Avenue

1906 Moser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Moser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated historic home located one block south of Henderson Avenue.Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Sprouts, all the great restaurants and shopping on Henderson Ave and lower Greenville. Outdoor sitting area, front porch, huge two car garage, gated driveway and fenced backyard with a lot of trees. Original hardwood floors and trim, dozens of windows with natural light, fireplace, brand new washer dryer and much more! Downstairs bedroom has an attached salon which is perfect for a home office. Bedroom itself could be converted into second living space. This charming home is full of character and is also available furnished if needed at an additional cost. Easy access to I-75, 2 miles from SMU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Moser Avenue have any available units?
1906 Moser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Moser Avenue have?
Some of 1906 Moser Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Moser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Moser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Moser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Moser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1906 Moser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Moser Avenue offers parking.
Does 1906 Moser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Moser Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Moser Avenue have a pool?
No, 1906 Moser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Moser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1906 Moser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Moser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 Moser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

