18403 Rain Dance Trail

Stylish Executive Rental with designer colors in popular Haggar Elem. & Plano West ISD. Stunning tiled entry leads to the study or second living area & spacious granite kitchen with SS Appliances. Wood flooring in huge living room with marble fireplace & perfectly located guest bath off of the hallway. Upstairs you will find four spacious bedrooms with large closets, & updated baths. Master is a true retreat with beautiful wood flooring & Fireplace. Marble flooring in master bath with soaking tub & frameless glass shower surround. Board on Board Fenced Backyard is a perfect outdoor escape.Conveniently located near Preston Road & Frankford with I-90 George Bush just a few blocks north!