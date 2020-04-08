All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:06 AM

18403 Rain Dance Trail

18403 Rain Dance Trail · No Longer Available
Location

18403 Rain Dance Trail, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylish Executive Rental with designer colors in popular Haggar Elem. & Plano West ISD. Stunning tiled entry leads to the study or second living area & spacious granite kitchen with SS Appliances. Wood flooring in huge living room with marble fireplace & perfectly located guest bath off of the hallway. Upstairs you will find four spacious bedrooms with large closets, & updated baths. Master is a true retreat with beautiful wood flooring & Fireplace. Marble flooring in master bath with soaking tub & frameless glass shower surround. Board on Board Fenced Backyard is a perfect outdoor escape.Conveniently located near Preston Road & Frankford with I-90 George Bush just a few blocks north!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18403 Rain Dance Trail have any available units?
18403 Rain Dance Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18403 Rain Dance Trail have?
Some of 18403 Rain Dance Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18403 Rain Dance Trail currently offering any rent specials?
18403 Rain Dance Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18403 Rain Dance Trail pet-friendly?
No, 18403 Rain Dance Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18403 Rain Dance Trail offer parking?
Yes, 18403 Rain Dance Trail offers parking.
Does 18403 Rain Dance Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18403 Rain Dance Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18403 Rain Dance Trail have a pool?
No, 18403 Rain Dance Trail does not have a pool.
Does 18403 Rain Dance Trail have accessible units?
No, 18403 Rain Dance Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 18403 Rain Dance Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 18403 Rain Dance Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

