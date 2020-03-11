All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 31 2019 at 4:41 AM

1825 S Good Latimer Expy

1825 South Good-Latimer Expressway · No Longer Available
Location

1825 South Good-Latimer Expressway, Dallas, TX 75226
Cedars

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!

Apartment Amenities

City Partial View

Courtyard view

High Ceilings 1

Pool view

Yard B

City skyline view

Full-size washer/dryer

High Ceilings 2

Range

Third Floor

Corner Balcony

High Ceilings

Large patio/balcony

Yard

Community Amenities

Outdoor Lounge with Grilling area

Social Club Center with Ping Pong

Dallas Skyline and Pool Views

Elevator Access

Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 S Good Latimer Expy have any available units?
1825 S Good Latimer Expy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 S Good Latimer Expy have?
Some of 1825 S Good Latimer Expy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 S Good Latimer Expy currently offering any rent specials?
1825 S Good Latimer Expy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 S Good Latimer Expy pet-friendly?
No, 1825 S Good Latimer Expy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1825 S Good Latimer Expy offer parking?
Yes, 1825 S Good Latimer Expy offers parking.
Does 1825 S Good Latimer Expy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 S Good Latimer Expy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 S Good Latimer Expy have a pool?
Yes, 1825 S Good Latimer Expy has a pool.
Does 1825 S Good Latimer Expy have accessible units?
Yes, 1825 S Good Latimer Expy has accessible units.
Does 1825 S Good Latimer Expy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 S Good Latimer Expy does not have units with dishwashers.

