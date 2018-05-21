All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

18134 Frankford Lakes Cir

18134 Frankford Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18134 Frankford Lakes Circle, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Elegant, beautiful, fully furnished townhouse located in Dallas. Designed with a King, Queen bedroom and the baths are outfitted with quality linen and towels including luxurious duvets and pillows. With stained and scored concrete floors it is the only home in complex with spacious private patio, new stainless kitchen appliances including range, microwave, coffee maker dishwasher, kitchenware and refrigerator with ice maker, water, gas the units also come with 60 inches flat TV in the living room and 32 inches LED TV in each bedroom, free high definition cable, and high-speed internet. Each unit has washer dryer connections and the parking lot is gated. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir have any available units?
18134 Frankford Lakes Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir have?
Some of 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18134 Frankford Lakes Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir pet-friendly?
No, 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir offers parking.
Does 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir have a pool?
Yes, 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir has a pool.
Does 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir have accessible units?
No, 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18134 Frankford Lakes Cir has units with dishwashers.

