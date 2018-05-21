18134 Frankford Lakes Cir

Amenities

Elegant, beautiful, fully furnished townhouse located in Dallas. Designed with a King, Queen bedroom and the baths are outfitted with quality linen and towels including luxurious duvets and pillows. With stained and scored concrete floors it is the only home in complex with spacious private patio, new stainless kitchen appliances including range, microwave, coffee maker dishwasher, kitchenware and refrigerator with ice maker, water, gas the units also come with 60 inches flat TV in the living room and 32 inches LED TV in each bedroom, free high definition cable, and high-speed internet. Each unit has washer dryer connections and the parking lot is gated. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.