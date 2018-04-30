All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1801 Annex Avenue

1801 Annex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Annex Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
This 3-story Townhouse will check ALL of your boxes. Private fenced in yard, Two car private garage, 3rd floor balcony piped for water and gas (roof top grill). Enjoy all of the luxuries you deserve: Hardwood floors, BOSH appliances, GAS COOKTOP, Smart Home system with lights and fans controlled by your phone! Low flow water fixtures with adjustable water pressure pump added in 2017. Over-sized Master Bedroom with great walk-in closet!!! Don't miss your opportunity to see this East Dallas Gem!
FULLY FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE FOR 6+ MONTH LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Annex Avenue have any available units?
1801 Annex Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Annex Avenue have?
Some of 1801 Annex Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Annex Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Annex Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Annex Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Annex Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1801 Annex Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Annex Avenue offers parking.
Does 1801 Annex Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Annex Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Annex Avenue have a pool?
No, 1801 Annex Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Annex Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1801 Annex Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Annex Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Annex Avenue has units with dishwashers.

