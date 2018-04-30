1801 Annex Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

This 3-story Townhouse will check ALL of your boxes. Private fenced in yard, Two car private garage, 3rd floor balcony piped for water and gas (roof top grill). Enjoy all of the luxuries you deserve: Hardwood floors, BOSH appliances, GAS COOKTOP, Smart Home system with lights and fans controlled by your phone! Low flow water fixtures with adjustable water pressure pump added in 2017. Over-sized Master Bedroom with great walk-in closet!!! Don't miss your opportunity to see this East Dallas Gem!

FULLY FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE FOR 6+ MONTH LEASE