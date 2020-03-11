17922 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75252 Highlands of McKamy
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
PRICED BELOW RENTAL MARKET VALUE!! a prime location giving the Tenants the best of Dallas with Plano ISD! Home features split flr plan with the master bedroom in the back living area with a renovated master suite. Two secondary bedrooms also have privacy from the front living room giving everyone their own retreat. Spacious living room with a fireplace and new flr covering. The dining room is conveniently located next to the kitchen. Kitchen is located at the center of the house with a brand new fridge and plumbing fixtures. Renovated guest bath is spacious and centrally located. House was renovated and updated with fresh paint and new flooring. Spacious backyard has a decking and electric gate for security.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
