Dallas, TX
17922 Hillcrest Road
Last updated May 8 2020

17922 Hillcrest Road

17922 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

17922 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICED BELOW RENTAL MARKET VALUE!! a prime location giving the Tenants the best of Dallas with Plano ISD! Home features split flr plan with the master bedroom in the back living area with a renovated master suite. Two secondary bedrooms also have privacy from the front living room giving everyone their own retreat. Spacious living room with a fireplace and new flr covering. The dining room is conveniently located next to the kitchen. Kitchen is located at the center of the house with a brand new fridge and plumbing fixtures. Renovated guest bath is spacious and centrally located. House was renovated and updated with fresh paint and new flooring. Spacious backyard has a decking and electric gate for security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17922 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
17922 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17922 Hillcrest Road have?
Some of 17922 Hillcrest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17922 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
17922 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17922 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 17922 Hillcrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17922 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 17922 Hillcrest Road offers parking.
Does 17922 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17922 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17922 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 17922 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 17922 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 17922 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17922 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17922 Hillcrest Road has units with dishwashers.

