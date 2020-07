17715 Windflower Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

QUIET, WELL-KEPT TOWNHOME COMMUNITY LOCATED IN PRIME NORTH DALLAS LOCATION CLOSE TO PRESTON AND FRANKFORD ROADS, AND GEORGE BUSH AND DALLAS NORTH TOLLWAYS. TILED ENTRY OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM WITH AIRY, VAULTED CEILINGS AND WOOD FLOORS. EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS WHITE CABINETRY, UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR. DINING ROOM RIGHT OFF KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND ALL AREAS OVERLOOK OPEN COURTYARD PATIO. MASTER SUITE DOWN, UPDATED BATH HAS TILED FLOORS AND SHOWER AND TUB SURROUND, PLUMBING FIXTURES. SPACIOUS BEDROOM TWO UP WITH DUAL CLOSETS & UPDATED PRIVATE BATH. LARGE, OPEN PATIO, 2-CAR REAR GARAGE, UPDATED PAINT THROUGHOUT. LOCALLY & PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.