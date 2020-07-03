Rent Calculator
Dallas
Find more places like 17635 Millwood Place.
17635 Millwood Place
Last updated February 22 2020
17635 Millwood Place
17635 Millwood Place
No Longer Available
Location
17635 Millwood Place, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Complete Remodeled with swimming pool and Deck. Excellent, well maintained 4 bedrooms, 1 study (could be 5th bedroom) 3.5 bath home. Home features new tile and hardwood floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17635 Millwood Place have any available units?
17635 Millwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17635 Millwood Place have?
Some of 17635 Millwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 17635 Millwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
17635 Millwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17635 Millwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 17635 Millwood Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 17635 Millwood Place offer parking?
No, 17635 Millwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 17635 Millwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17635 Millwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17635 Millwood Place have a pool?
Yes, 17635 Millwood Place has a pool.
Does 17635 Millwood Place have accessible units?
No, 17635 Millwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17635 Millwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17635 Millwood Place has units with dishwashers.
