17212 Ikel Drive

Beautiful home ready for immediate move-in located in Dallas County. Very open feel with a lot of natural lighting throughout. Floor plan includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bathroom, two living rooms, two fireplaces, a dining room, and game room! Plenty of space for large gatherings and family activities. Kitchen is fully equipped with a built-in microwave, cooktop, oven, and cute center island. Also features a small bar area. Master bedroom features separate vanities for him and her, sperate shower, garden bathtub, and HUGE walk-in closet. Large open patio in the backyard! 2 car garage! Schedule your showing today!