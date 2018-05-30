All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:30 AM

1718 Ripley Street

1718 Ripley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Ripley Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Stylish fully furnished, renovated East Dallas 3 Bedroom Bungalow with small studio backhouse for guests, hobbies or storage. Perfect location: Less than a mile in any direction to Uptown, Downtown, Deep Elm, and Lower Greenville. This beautifully updated home offers Hardwood floors, open floor plan. Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Baths. High-Speed Wifi with latest tech Orbi whole-home wifi, large great room with dining, 65 inch 4K Ultra LED SmartTV with Amazon, Netflix, Cable TV, Hulu etc, amazing living room, 2 bathrooms. Bedrooms have 65-58 inch 4K Ultra LED Smart TVs. Double deposit required. SHORT TERM LEASE OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Ripley Street have any available units?
1718 Ripley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Ripley Street have?
Some of 1718 Ripley Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Ripley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Ripley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Ripley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Ripley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1718 Ripley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Ripley Street offers parking.
Does 1718 Ripley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Ripley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Ripley Street have a pool?
No, 1718 Ripley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Ripley Street have accessible units?
No, 1718 Ripley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Ripley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Ripley Street has units with dishwashers.

