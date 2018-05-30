1718 Ripley Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Stylish fully furnished, renovated East Dallas 3 Bedroom Bungalow with small studio backhouse for guests, hobbies or storage. Perfect location: Less than a mile in any direction to Uptown, Downtown, Deep Elm, and Lower Greenville. This beautifully updated home offers Hardwood floors, open floor plan. Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Baths. High-Speed Wifi with latest tech Orbi whole-home wifi, large great room with dining, 65 inch 4K Ultra LED SmartTV with Amazon, Netflix, Cable TV, Hulu etc, amazing living room, 2 bathrooms. Bedrooms have 65-58 inch 4K Ultra LED Smart TVs. Double deposit required. SHORT TERM LEASE OK