1718 Ripley Street

Amenities
Stylish fully furnished, renovated East Dallas 3 Bedroom Bungalow with small studio backhouse for guests, hobbies or storage. Perfect location: Less than a mile in any direction to Uptown, Downtown, Deep Elm, and Lower Greenville. This beautifully updated home offers Hardwood floors, open floor plan. Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Baths. High-Speed Wifi with latest tech Orbi whole-home wifi, large great room with dining, 65 inch 4K Ultra LED SmartTV with Amazon, Netflix, Cable TV, Hulu etc, amazing living room, 2 bathrooms. Bedrooms have 65-58 inch 4K Ultra LED Smart TVs. Double deposit required. SHORT TERM LEASE OK