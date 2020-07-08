All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:26 AM

16702 Cleary Circle

16702 Cleary Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16702 Cleary Circle, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
Come experience luxury living in one of Dallas' finest neighborhoods in sought after Richardson school district! In addition to 3 bedrooms, this spacious home features a designated office, a bonus room that can be used as a game room or entertaining area, a wet bar, and an adorable outdoor space where pets and adults can lounge. You'll also love preparing meals in the fabulous new kitchen with large island that opens right into the living room and gorgeous fireplace. Additional updates include new texture and paint, new fence, new doors, luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz counter tops, soft close maple shaker cabinets, and a huge shower in the Master bathroom with double shower heads. Don't pass this one by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16702 Cleary Circle have any available units?
16702 Cleary Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 16702 Cleary Circle have?
Some of 16702 Cleary Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16702 Cleary Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16702 Cleary Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16702 Cleary Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16702 Cleary Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16702 Cleary Circle offer parking?
No, 16702 Cleary Circle does not offer parking.
Does 16702 Cleary Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16702 Cleary Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16702 Cleary Circle have a pool?
No, 16702 Cleary Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16702 Cleary Circle have accessible units?
No, 16702 Cleary Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16702 Cleary Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16702 Cleary Circle has units with dishwashers.

