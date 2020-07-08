16702 Cleary Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room

Come experience luxury living in one of Dallas' finest neighborhoods in sought after Richardson school district! In addition to 3 bedrooms, this spacious home features a designated office, a bonus room that can be used as a game room or entertaining area, a wet bar, and an adorable outdoor space where pets and adults can lounge. You'll also love preparing meals in the fabulous new kitchen with large island that opens right into the living room and gorgeous fireplace. Additional updates include new texture and paint, new fence, new doors, luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz counter tops, soft close maple shaker cabinets, and a huge shower in the Master bathroom with double shower heads. Don't pass this one by!