Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Nice, recently updated 3 bedroom! Nice size rooms throughout, large open kitchen with stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. The roof is new and the foundation has been leveled. There's new carpet and new laminate flooring. The hot water heater is new. Bathrooms have been updated. Very large Master bedroom. Huge back yard with new privacy fence.