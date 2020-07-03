All apartments in Dallas
1606 Main St

1606 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

Live. Love. Loft.

Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Balconies Available in Select Apartments

Baths with Separate Shower and Jacuzzi Tubs Available

Built-in Microwave Oven

Ceiling fans

Contemporary Kitchen Faucet with Vegetable Sprayer

Contemporary White on White Kitchen Cabinetry with Glass Panels

Designer pendant and track lighting

Dishwasher

Double Bowl Stainless Steel Sink

Full-Size Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer

In-suite washer and dryer

Kitchen Islands Available

Large Windows with Decorative Blinds

Open Layouts with Kitchen Counters for Informal Dining

Plush Carpeting in Living Areas and Bedrooms

Smooth Glass Top Stove and Oven

Upgraded Fixtures and Faucets

Walk-In Closets

White Glass or Black Granite Countertops

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

14th Floor R.L. Thornton Club Room and Outdoor Terrace Overlooking Dallas Skyline

24-Hour Attended Front Desk

24-hour emergency maintenance

24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength equipment

Adjacent to Main Street Garden Park

Concierge Services

Conference and Boardroom Facilities

Extraordinary Artwork in Lobby and Common Areas

Game Room with Billiards and Foosball Tables

Great Downtown Dallas Location

Indoor Cabana Lounge with Plasma TVs and Free Wifi

On-site garage parking

Outdoor Dining/Grilling Pavilion

Outdoor Living Room

Poker Lounge with Table and Chips

Preserved Art and Architectural Details from the Mercantile Bank

Sports Lounge/Bar Area with Big Screen TVs

State-of-the-Art Salt Water Pool with Spectacular Water Wall

Sun Deck with Cabanas and Spa

Theater Room with Big Screen and Plush Seating

Walk to shops, restaurants and nightlife

Walk to the Transit System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Main St have any available units?
1606 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Main St have?
Some of 1606 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1606 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Main St offers parking.
Does 1606 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 1606 Main St has a pool.
Does 1606 Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 1606 Main St has accessible units.
Does 1606 Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Main St has units with dishwashers.

