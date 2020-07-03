1606 Main St

Amenities
Live. Love. Loft.
Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Balconies Available in Select Apartments
Baths with Separate Shower and Jacuzzi Tubs Available
Built-in Microwave Oven
Ceiling fans
Contemporary Kitchen Faucet with Vegetable Sprayer
Contemporary White on White Kitchen Cabinetry with Glass Panels
Designer pendant and track lighting
Dishwasher
Double Bowl Stainless Steel Sink
Full-Size Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer
In-suite washer and dryer
Kitchen Islands Available
Large Windows with Decorative Blinds
Open Layouts with Kitchen Counters for Informal Dining
Plush Carpeting in Living Areas and Bedrooms
Smooth Glass Top Stove and Oven
Upgraded Fixtures and Faucets
Walk-In Closets
White Glass or Black Granite Countertops
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
14th Floor R.L. Thornton Club Room and Outdoor Terrace Overlooking Dallas Skyline
24-Hour Attended Front Desk
24-hour emergency maintenance
24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength equipment
Adjacent to Main Street Garden Park
Concierge Services
Conference and Boardroom Facilities
Extraordinary Artwork in Lobby and Common Areas
Game Room with Billiards and Foosball Tables
Great Downtown Dallas Location
Indoor Cabana Lounge with Plasma TVs and Free Wifi
On-site garage parking
Outdoor Dining/Grilling Pavilion
Outdoor Living Room
Poker Lounge with Table and Chips
Preserved Art and Architectural Details from the Mercantile Bank
Sports Lounge/Bar Area with Big Screen TVs
State-of-the-Art Salt Water Pool with Spectacular Water Wall
Sun Deck with Cabanas and Spa
Theater Room with Big Screen and Plush Seating
Walk to shops, restaurants and nightlife
Walk to the Transit System
_________________________________
Looking for a new apartment?
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.