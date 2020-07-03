1606 Main St

Amenities

Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here!



Apartment Amenities



Balconies Available in Select Apartments



Baths with Separate Shower and Jacuzzi Tubs Available



Built-in Microwave Oven



Ceiling fans



Contemporary Kitchen Faucet with Vegetable Sprayer



Contemporary White on White Kitchen Cabinetry with Glass Panels



Designer pendant and track lighting



Dishwasher



Double Bowl Stainless Steel Sink



Full-Size Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer



In-suite washer and dryer



Kitchen Islands Available



Large Windows with Decorative Blinds



Open Layouts with Kitchen Counters for Informal Dining



Plush Carpeting in Living Areas and Bedrooms



Smooth Glass Top Stove and Oven



Upgraded Fixtures and Faucets



Walk-In Closets



White Glass or Black Granite Countertops



Community Amenities



14th Floor R.L. Thornton Club Room and Outdoor Terrace Overlooking Dallas Skyline



24-Hour Attended Front Desk



24-hour emergency maintenance



24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength equipment



Adjacent to Main Street Garden Park



Concierge Services



Conference and Boardroom Facilities



Extraordinary Artwork in Lobby and Common Areas



Game Room with Billiards and Foosball Tables



Great Downtown Dallas Location



Indoor Cabana Lounge with Plasma TVs and Free Wifi



On-site garage parking



Outdoor Dining/Grilling Pavilion



Outdoor Living Room



Poker Lounge with Table and Chips



Preserved Art and Architectural Details from the Mercantile Bank



Sports Lounge/Bar Area with Big Screen TVs



State-of-the-Art Salt Water Pool with Spectacular Water Wall



Sun Deck with Cabanas and Spa



Theater Room with Big Screen and Plush Seating



Walk to shops, restaurants and nightlife



Walk to the Transit System



