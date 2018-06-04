1603 Jensen Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location Townhouse - steps to park and restaurants and nearby nightlife in Deep Ellum and Greenville Ave. Beautiful fully repainted 3 bedroom, 3.1 bathrooms split level townhome with two car garage. Featuring Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and new carpet. Each bedroom has a bathroom attached, spacious living area with decorative lighting. Located minutes from downtown with easy access to highway 75 and 35. Gorgeous Downtown View from Roof top Patio. Available for August Move in! Virtual Tours only until further notice.