Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:29 PM

1603 Jensen Court

1603 Jensen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Jensen Ct, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location Townhouse - steps to park and restaurants and nearby nightlife in Deep Ellum and Greenville Ave. Beautiful fully repainted 3 bedroom, 3.1 bathrooms split level townhome with two car garage. Featuring Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and new carpet. Each bedroom has a bathroom attached, spacious living area with decorative lighting. Located minutes from downtown with easy access to highway 75 and 35. Gorgeous Downtown View from Roof top Patio. Available for August Move in! Virtual Tours only until further notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Jensen Court have any available units?
1603 Jensen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Jensen Court have?
Some of 1603 Jensen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Jensen Court currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Jensen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Jensen Court pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Jensen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1603 Jensen Court offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Jensen Court offers parking.
Does 1603 Jensen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Jensen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Jensen Court have a pool?
No, 1603 Jensen Court does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Jensen Court have accessible units?
No, 1603 Jensen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Jensen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Jensen Court has units with dishwashers.

