Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
15905 Stillwood Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:51 AM

15905 Stillwood Street

15905 Stillwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

15905 Stillwood Street, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Welcome to Prestonwood Country Club Condos! GORGEOUS 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Far North Dallas! This unit is updated and ready for immediate move in and is located directly across from the green area on the main driveway. Features include beautiful engineered wood floors, gorgeous brick fireplace and brick wall in the kitchen area, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, large bedrooms and your own private patio! Conveniently located in the heart of N Dallas, just minutes from Addison and the Dallas North Tollway! Community laundry room onsite. ALL utilities included!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15905 Stillwood Street have any available units?
15905 Stillwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15905 Stillwood Street have?
Some of 15905 Stillwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15905 Stillwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
15905 Stillwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15905 Stillwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 15905 Stillwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 15905 Stillwood Street offer parking?
No, 15905 Stillwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 15905 Stillwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15905 Stillwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15905 Stillwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 15905 Stillwood Street has a pool.
Does 15905 Stillwood Street have accessible units?
No, 15905 Stillwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15905 Stillwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15905 Stillwood Street has units with dishwashers.

