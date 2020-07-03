15905 Stillwood Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Welcome to Prestonwood Country Club Condos! GORGEOUS 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Far North Dallas! This unit is updated and ready for immediate move in and is located directly across from the green area on the main driveway. Features include beautiful engineered wood floors, gorgeous brick fireplace and brick wall in the kitchen area, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, large bedrooms and your own private patio! Conveniently located in the heart of N Dallas, just minutes from Addison and the Dallas North Tollway! Community laundry room onsite. ALL utilities included!!!