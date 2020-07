Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING UPDATED HOME CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, 5 MILES TO WHITE ROCK LAKE AND LESS THAN 3 MILES TO THE ARBORETUM AND BOTANICAL GARDENS. QUIET FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH WOOD FLOORS. New paint exterior and interior August 2014. REPLACED : AC unit in June 2012. Water heater in August 2013. Storage shed in back yard. All windows are energy efficient windows. PERFECT FOR A FAMILY.