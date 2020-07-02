All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1525 Elm St

1525 Elm St · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
valet service
It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

The Finest Selection of 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments Offering Panoramic Views of Downtown Dallas

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

Acacia Hardwood Flooring Throughout Living Spaces

Expansive Windows with Solar Shades Overlooking Downtown Dallas

Granite Kitchen and Bath Surfaces

Ceramic Tile in Bath Spaces

Large Pantry in Kitchens

Oversized Walk-In Closets

Sleek Designer Lighting Fixtures

Warm Light or Cool Dark Cabinetry Options Available

Ventless Full Size Washer / Dryer in Every Apartment

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Spectacular Amenity Rooftop Featuring our Infinity Style Cocktail Pool with Waterfall Feature and Soaking Deck, Outdoor Barbecue Grilling Stations, and Ample Lounge & Dining Seating Areas

On-site Access to the Hilton Garden Inn and Ground Floor, Grayson Social Restaurant & Lounge!

Premier Downtown Dallas Address Located in the Center of Everywhere That You Will Want to Work, Dine, and Play

State-of-the-art Fitness & Health Center Including Cardio and Strength Training Equipment

Community Pool Table

Resident Club Room with Plasma TV and Pool Table

Resides Atop of Hilton Garden Inn - Residences Start on the 15th Floor and Ascend to the 32nd Floor Executive Level

Indoor and Reserved Garage Parking

Pet Friendly Community - Breed Restrictions Apply

24-Hour Concierge Services

Custom Art Decor Throughout Common Areas

Flexible Lease Terms

Never Have To Park Again With Valet Services Available

Unrivaled, Professional Management Services

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Services

Package Acceptance and Dry Cleaning Services Available

Controlled Access Entrance with Visitor Call Box

Smoke-Free Residences and Common Areas

Designated Move-In Parking Zone

Convenient Online Rent Payment and Account Management

------------------------------------------------

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

