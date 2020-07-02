1525 Elm St

Amenities

It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.



Apartment Amenities



The Finest Selection of 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments Offering Panoramic Views of Downtown Dallas



Whirlpool Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances



Acacia Hardwood Flooring Throughout Living Spaces



Expansive Windows with Solar Shades Overlooking Downtown Dallas



Granite Kitchen and Bath Surfaces



Ceramic Tile in Bath Spaces



Large Pantry in Kitchens



Oversized Walk-In Closets



Sleek Designer Lighting Fixtures



Warm Light or Cool Dark Cabinetry Options Available



Ventless Full Size Washer / Dryer in Every Apartment



Community Amenities



Spectacular Amenity Rooftop Featuring our Infinity Style Cocktail Pool with Waterfall Feature and Soaking Deck, Outdoor Barbecue Grilling Stations, and Ample Lounge & Dining Seating Areas



On-site Access to the Hilton Garden Inn and Ground Floor, Grayson Social Restaurant & Lounge!



Premier Downtown Dallas Address Located in the Center of Everywhere That You Will Want to Work, Dine, and Play



State-of-the-art Fitness & Health Center Including Cardio and Strength Training Equipment



Community Pool Table



Resident Club Room with Plasma TV and Pool Table



Resides Atop of Hilton Garden Inn - Residences Start on the 15th Floor and Ascend to the 32nd Floor Executive Level



Indoor and Reserved Garage Parking



Pet Friendly Community - Breed Restrictions Apply



24-Hour Concierge Services



Custom Art Decor Throughout Common Areas



Flexible Lease Terms



Never Have To Park Again With Valet Services Available



Unrivaled, Professional Management Services



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Services



Package Acceptance and Dry Cleaning Services Available



Controlled Access Entrance with Visitor Call Box



Smoke-Free Residences and Common Areas



Designated Move-In Parking Zone



Convenient Online Rent Payment and Account Management



