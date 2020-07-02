1525 Elm St

Amenities
It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.
Apartment Amenities
The Finest Selection of 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments Offering Panoramic Views of Downtown Dallas
Whirlpool Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
Acacia Hardwood Flooring Throughout Living Spaces
Expansive Windows with Solar Shades Overlooking Downtown Dallas
Granite Kitchen and Bath Surfaces
Ceramic Tile in Bath Spaces
Large Pantry in Kitchens
Oversized Walk-In Closets
Sleek Designer Lighting Fixtures
Warm Light or Cool Dark Cabinetry Options Available
Ventless Full Size Washer / Dryer in Every Apartment
Community Amenities
Spectacular Amenity Rooftop Featuring our Infinity Style Cocktail Pool with Waterfall Feature and Soaking Deck, Outdoor Barbecue Grilling Stations, and Ample Lounge & Dining Seating Areas
On-site Access to the Hilton Garden Inn and Ground Floor, Grayson Social Restaurant & Lounge!
Premier Downtown Dallas Address Located in the Center of Everywhere That You Will Want to Work, Dine, and Play
State-of-the-art Fitness & Health Center Including Cardio and Strength Training Equipment
Community Pool Table
Resident Club Room with Plasma TV and Pool Table
Resides Atop of Hilton Garden Inn - Residences Start on the 15th Floor and Ascend to the 32nd Floor Executive Level
Indoor and Reserved Garage Parking
Pet Friendly Community - Breed Restrictions Apply
24-Hour Concierge Services
Custom Art Decor Throughout Common Areas
Flexible Lease Terms
Never Have To Park Again With Valet Services Available
Unrivaled, Professional Management Services
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Services
Package Acceptance and Dry Cleaning Services Available
Controlled Access Entrance with Visitor Call Box
Smoke-Free Residences and Common Areas
Designated Move-In Parking Zone
Convenient Online Rent Payment and Account Management
