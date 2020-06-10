All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:39 AM

1512 Conner Dr

1512 Conner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Conner Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This pet-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated with fresh paint, new laminate and vinyl flooring, new kitchen cabinets, redone bathroom, central hear/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections and a HUGE fenced-in backyard! [SBH-C] The home is in the perfect location just down the street from establishments including El Rancho Supermercado, Planet Fitnes and restaurants along Buckner Blvd. It's also a short distance to the bus line, John Q. Adams Elementary School and 175. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Conner Dr have any available units?
1512 Conner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Conner Dr have?
Some of 1512 Conner Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Conner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Conner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Conner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Conner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Conner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Conner Dr offers parking.
Does 1512 Conner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Conner Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Conner Dr have a pool?
No, 1512 Conner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Conner Dr have accessible units?
No, 1512 Conner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Conner Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Conner Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

