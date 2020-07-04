All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14645 Las Flores Drive

14645 Las Flores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14645 Las Flores Drive, Dallas, TX 75254
RANDCO

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated condo in a great location! Brand new flooring, updated bathrooms, and more! No need to keep reading the description when you're more than welcome to come by and take a took! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14645 Las Flores Drive have any available units?
14645 Las Flores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14645 Las Flores Drive have?
Some of 14645 Las Flores Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14645 Las Flores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14645 Las Flores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14645 Las Flores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14645 Las Flores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 14645 Las Flores Drive offer parking?
No, 14645 Las Flores Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14645 Las Flores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14645 Las Flores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14645 Las Flores Drive have a pool?
No, 14645 Las Flores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14645 Las Flores Drive have accessible units?
No, 14645 Las Flores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14645 Las Flores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14645 Las Flores Drive has units with dishwashers.

