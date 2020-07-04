Recently updated condo in a great location! Brand new flooring, updated bathrooms, and more! No need to keep reading the description when you're more than welcome to come by and take a took! Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14645 Las Flores Drive have any available units?
14645 Las Flores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14645 Las Flores Drive have?
Some of 14645 Las Flores Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14645 Las Flores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14645 Las Flores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.