Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Water views of small private lake from the master bedroom. Huge home with spacious bedrooms and an open living area and second master suite downstairs bedroom. Backyard has a beautiful lake view, perfect for evening sunsets. No pit bulls or pit mixes or aggressive breeds. Apply online bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. $50 app fee per adult online.