14277 Preston Road

Amenities

Great Location!! Unfurnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit approximately 973 sq ft. 2 parking spots- 1 covered parking, 1 uncovered parking space. Full size washer dryer hookups in unit. Bedrooms carpeted - hardwood floors everywhere else. Community pool and lake. Fireplace, lots of closet space, pass through from kitchen to dining room. Very convenient North Dallas location. Bedrooms and bathrooms located on opposite sides for privacy. Small pets OK. No smoking. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE - LONG TERM DESIRED. Includes water and all other expenses except electricity.