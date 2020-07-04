All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:55 PM

14277 Preston Road

14277 Texas Highway 289 · No Longer Available
Location

14277 Texas Highway 289, Dallas, TX 75254

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location!! Unfurnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit approximately 973 sq ft. 2 parking spots- 1 covered parking, 1 uncovered parking space. Full size washer dryer hookups in unit. Bedrooms carpeted - hardwood floors everywhere else. Community pool and lake. Fireplace, lots of closet space, pass through from kitchen to dining room. Very convenient North Dallas location. Bedrooms and bathrooms located on opposite sides for privacy. Small pets OK. No smoking. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE - LONG TERM DESIRED. Includes water and all other expenses except electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14277 Preston Road have any available units?
14277 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14277 Preston Road have?
Some of 14277 Preston Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14277 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
14277 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14277 Preston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14277 Preston Road is pet friendly.
Does 14277 Preston Road offer parking?
Yes, 14277 Preston Road offers parking.
Does 14277 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14277 Preston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14277 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 14277 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 14277 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 14277 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14277 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14277 Preston Road has units with dishwashers.

