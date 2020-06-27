All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1419 Haines Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1419 Haines Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

1419 Haines Avenue

1419 Haines Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1419 Haines Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**3D Virtual Tour Available**Spectacular modern East Kessler Park home located on a hillside w views of downtown is impeccably designed & features luxury finishes. Gourmet kitchen w SS appliances open to dining & living areas featuring soaring ceilings & large windows filling the home w natural light. Master suite w sleek bath, sliding door, tub, walk-in shower & custom vanity w LED mirror. museum finish walls, xeriscaped outdoor entertaining areas, basement, 2nd story balcony deck, 2 car garage w custom doors & floating mahogany entry staircase. Minutes from downtown & Bishop Arts, this home is perfect for showcasing art & entertaining as well as providing a private retreat in the trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Haines Avenue have any available units?
1419 Haines Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Haines Avenue have?
Some of 1419 Haines Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Haines Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Haines Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Haines Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Haines Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1419 Haines Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Haines Avenue offers parking.
Does 1419 Haines Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Haines Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Haines Avenue have a pool?
No, 1419 Haines Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Haines Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1419 Haines Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Haines Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Haines Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University