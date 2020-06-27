1419 Haines Avenue

Amenities

**3D Virtual Tour Available**Spectacular modern East Kessler Park home located on a hillside w views of downtown is impeccably designed & features luxury finishes. Gourmet kitchen w SS appliances open to dining & living areas featuring soaring ceilings & large windows filling the home w natural light. Master suite w sleek bath, sliding door, tub, walk-in shower & custom vanity w LED mirror. museum finish walls, xeriscaped outdoor entertaining areas, basement, 2nd story balcony deck, 2 car garage w custom doors & floating mahogany entry staircase. Minutes from downtown & Bishop Arts, this home is perfect for showcasing art & entertaining as well as providing a private retreat in the trees.