Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Beautiful Corner House - This lovely home offers 3 bedrooms ,2 bathrooms, a very large utility room, extra room near the garage can be a game room, play room, exercise room. Conveniently located near I35 and easy access to to Downtown Dallas and Dallas Zoo. Come to take a look this amazing recently remodeled home.