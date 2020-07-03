13914 Preston Valley Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to find and move in ready Townhome located in the desirable North Dallas corridor near Preston and Spring Valley. The current owners redesigned the kitchen just a couple of years ago opening up to the dining and living area including adding stainless appliances and granite counter tops. French doors off the dining room lead to a private patio. Spacious master bedroom and bath are up. Two car ATTACHED garage for direct access in the house and low HOA dues are added bonuses. Also available for sale under MLS #13989861.