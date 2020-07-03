All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM

13914 Preston Valley Place

13914 Preston View Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

13914 Preston View Blvd, Dallas, TX 75240

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find and move in ready Townhome located in the desirable North Dallas corridor near Preston and Spring Valley. The current owners redesigned the kitchen just a couple of years ago opening up to the dining and living area including adding stainless appliances and granite counter tops. French doors off the dining room lead to a private patio. Spacious master bedroom and bath are up. Two car ATTACHED garage for direct access in the house and low HOA dues are added bonuses. Also available for sale under MLS #13989861.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13914 Preston Valley Place have any available units?
13914 Preston Valley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13914 Preston Valley Place have?
Some of 13914 Preston Valley Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13914 Preston Valley Place currently offering any rent specials?
13914 Preston Valley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13914 Preston Valley Place pet-friendly?
No, 13914 Preston Valley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13914 Preston Valley Place offer parking?
Yes, 13914 Preston Valley Place offers parking.
Does 13914 Preston Valley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13914 Preston Valley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13914 Preston Valley Place have a pool?
No, 13914 Preston Valley Place does not have a pool.
Does 13914 Preston Valley Place have accessible units?
No, 13914 Preston Valley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13914 Preston Valley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13914 Preston Valley Place has units with dishwashers.

