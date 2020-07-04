13706 Indian Wells Road

This is for the tenant that wants a BIG BACK YARD and is willing to sacrifice location for it. Rural but close to major highway. Nice home with 4 bedrooms! Easy commute to Dallas. Newer installed wood floors. No Carpet. Great place for a reasonable price for a large family that needs space! OPEN HOUSE AUG 25TH 1-3:00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
