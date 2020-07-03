All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:16 AM

13648 Flagstone Lane

13648 Flagstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13648 Flagstone Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath End unit town home with Extra bonus room ( size of a bedroom) that can be used as an office with view to back patio. Refinished wood floors in Liv, Den, Hall and Mas Bed. 2 community pools and clubhouse. Mas bed with en suite bath and walk in closet. Fenced Backyard. 6 month lease considered at $1900 per mo. See documents for selection criteria. Ready for Move in. Pets on a case by case basis. Please use TAR 2003 Lease Application. Also available for Sale- see MLS #14139255

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13648 Flagstone Lane have any available units?
13648 Flagstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13648 Flagstone Lane have?
Some of 13648 Flagstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13648 Flagstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13648 Flagstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13648 Flagstone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13648 Flagstone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13648 Flagstone Lane offer parking?
No, 13648 Flagstone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13648 Flagstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13648 Flagstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13648 Flagstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13648 Flagstone Lane has a pool.
Does 13648 Flagstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 13648 Flagstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13648 Flagstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13648 Flagstone Lane has units with dishwashers.

