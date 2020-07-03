13648 Flagstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath End unit town home with Extra bonus room ( size of a bedroom) that can be used as an office with view to back patio. Refinished wood floors in Liv, Den, Hall and Mas Bed. 2 community pools and clubhouse. Mas bed with en suite bath and walk in closet. Fenced Backyard. 6 month lease considered at $1900 per mo. See documents for selection criteria. Ready for Move in. Pets on a case by case basis. Please use TAR 2003 Lease Application. Also available for Sale- see MLS #14139255