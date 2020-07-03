All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:44 PM

13556 Waterfall Way

13556 Waterfall Way · No Longer Available
Location

13556 Waterfall Way, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stop looking! This is it! 3 bedroom 2 bath town home. Fabulous kitchen new cabinets, granite counters and back splash. Stainless steel appliances including; range-oven, dishwasher, above range microwave, disposal, refrigerator with ice maker, washer & dryer (Not warranted). Italian tile floors in kitchen laid in a Herringbone pattern. Great looking engineered wood flooring in the living, dining, hallway and bedrooms. New lighting fixtures throughout. New energy efficient thermal pane windows plus a programmable thermostat. New 2 inch faux wood blinds, new toilets, hardware and faucets. Full size laundry closet with additional cabinets. Two car covered parking spaces in secured parking behind this town home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13556 Waterfall Way have any available units?
13556 Waterfall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13556 Waterfall Way have?
Some of 13556 Waterfall Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13556 Waterfall Way currently offering any rent specials?
13556 Waterfall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13556 Waterfall Way pet-friendly?
No, 13556 Waterfall Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13556 Waterfall Way offer parking?
Yes, 13556 Waterfall Way offers parking.
Does 13556 Waterfall Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13556 Waterfall Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13556 Waterfall Way have a pool?
Yes, 13556 Waterfall Way has a pool.
Does 13556 Waterfall Way have accessible units?
No, 13556 Waterfall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13556 Waterfall Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13556 Waterfall Way has units with dishwashers.

