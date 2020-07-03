13556 Waterfall Way

Amenities

Stop looking! This is it! 3 bedroom 2 bath town home. Fabulous kitchen new cabinets, granite counters and back splash. Stainless steel appliances including; range-oven, dishwasher, above range microwave, disposal, refrigerator with ice maker, washer & dryer (Not warranted). Italian tile floors in kitchen laid in a Herringbone pattern. Great looking engineered wood flooring in the living, dining, hallway and bedrooms. New lighting fixtures throughout. New energy efficient thermal pane windows plus a programmable thermostat. New 2 inch faux wood blinds, new toilets, hardware and faucets. Full size laundry closet with additional cabinets. Two car covered parking spaces in secured parking behind this town home.