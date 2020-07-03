All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13350 Esperanza
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

13350 Esperanza

13350 Esperanza Road · No Longer Available
Location

13350 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Deposit:$350 fee-nonrefundable

Community Amenities

Newly Renovated 1-2 and three bedrooms available.
Vinyl floor / carpet options available
6 and 12 Month Leases Available
Access to Public Transportation
Beautiful Landscaping
Cable Available
Clubhouse available
Easy Access to Freeways and Shopping
Guest Parking
Laundry Facility
Some units with washer and Dryer connections
On-call and On-site Maintenance
Security drives through the parking lots at night.
Public Parks Nearby
Shimmering Swimming Pool
Reserved parking

Apartment Features

All-electric Kitchen
Balcony or Patio
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fans
Central Air and Heating
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
faux wood blinds
Pantry
Refrigerator
Vertical Blinds
Walk-in Closets
Washer and Dryer in Home
Wood Burning Fireplace

Comodidades de la comunidad

Recientemente renovado 1-2 y tres dormitorios disponibles.
Piso de vinilo / alfombras disponibles
Arrendamientos de 6 y 12 meses disponibles
Acceso al transporte publico
Hermoso paisaje
Cable disponible
Casa club disponible
Facil acceso a autopistas y tiendas
Estacionamiento para huespedes
Lavanderia
Algunas unidades con conexiones para lavadora y secadora.
On-call y mantenimiento in situ
La seguridad pasa por los estacionamientos por la noche.
Parques publicos cercanos
Piscina reluciente
Estacionamiento reservado

Caracteristicas del departamento

Cocina totalmente electrica
Balcon o patio
Cable Listo
Ventiladores de techo
Aire acondicionado central y calefaccion.
Lavaplatos
Chimenea de gas
persianas de madera de imitacion
Despensa
Refrigerador
Persianas verticales
Vestidores
Lavadora y secadora en casa
Chimenea de lena

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13350 Esperanza have any available units?
13350 Esperanza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13350 Esperanza have?
Some of 13350 Esperanza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13350 Esperanza currently offering any rent specials?
13350 Esperanza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13350 Esperanza pet-friendly?
No, 13350 Esperanza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13350 Esperanza offer parking?
Yes, 13350 Esperanza offers parking.
Does 13350 Esperanza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13350 Esperanza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13350 Esperanza have a pool?
Yes, 13350 Esperanza has a pool.
Does 13350 Esperanza have accessible units?
No, 13350 Esperanza does not have accessible units.
Does 13350 Esperanza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13350 Esperanza has units with dishwashers.

