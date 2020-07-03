13350 Esperanza

Newly Renovated 1-2 and three bedrooms available. Vinyl floor / carpet options available 6 and 12 Month Leases Available Access to Public Transportation Beautiful Landscaping Cable Available Clubhouse available Easy Access to Freeways and Shopping Guest Parking Laundry Facility Some units with washer and Dryer connections On-call and On-site Maintenance Security drives through the parking lots at night. Public Parks Nearby Shimmering Swimming Pool Reserved parking
Apartment Features
All-electric Kitchen Balcony or Patio Cable Ready Ceiling Fans Central Air and Heating Dishwasher Gas Fireplace faux wood blinds Pantry Refrigerator Vertical Blinds Walk-in Closets Washer and Dryer in Home Wood Burning Fireplace
Comodidades de la comunidad
Recientemente renovado 1-2 y tres dormitorios disponibles. Piso de vinilo / alfombras disponibles Arrendamientos de 6 y 12 meses disponibles Acceso al transporte publico Hermoso paisaje Cable disponible Casa club disponible Facil acceso a autopistas y tiendas Estacionamiento para huespedes Lavanderia Algunas unidades con conexiones para lavadora y secadora. On-call y mantenimiento in situ La seguridad pasa por los estacionamientos por la noche. Parques publicos cercanos Piscina reluciente Estacionamiento reservado
Caracteristicas del departamento
Cocina totalmente electrica Balcon o patio Cable Listo Ventiladores de techo Aire acondicionado central y calefaccion. Lavaplatos Chimenea de gas persianas de madera de imitacion Despensa Refrigerador Persianas verticales Vestidores Lavadora y secadora en casa Chimenea de lena
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
