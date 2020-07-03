13350 Esperanza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

Deposit:$350 fee-nonrefundable



Newly Renovated 1-2 and three bedrooms available.

Vinyl floor / carpet options available

6 and 12 Month Leases Available

Access to Public Transportation

Beautiful Landscaping

Cable Available

Clubhouse available

Easy Access to Freeways and Shopping

Guest Parking

Laundry Facility

Some units with washer and Dryer connections

On-call and On-site Maintenance

Security drives through the parking lots at night.

Public Parks Nearby

Shimmering Swimming Pool

Reserved parking



Apartment Features



All-electric Kitchen

Balcony or Patio

Cable Ready

Ceiling Fans

Central Air and Heating

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

faux wood blinds

Pantry

Refrigerator

Vertical Blinds

Walk-in Closets

Washer and Dryer in Home

Wood Burning Fireplace



Comodidades de la comunidad



Recientemente renovado 1-2 y tres dormitorios disponibles.

Piso de vinilo / alfombras disponibles

Arrendamientos de 6 y 12 meses disponibles

Acceso al transporte publico

Hermoso paisaje

Cable disponible

Casa club disponible

Facil acceso a autopistas y tiendas

Estacionamiento para huespedes

Lavanderia

Algunas unidades con conexiones para lavadora y secadora.

On-call y mantenimiento in situ

La seguridad pasa por los estacionamientos por la noche.

Parques publicos cercanos

Piscina reluciente

Estacionamiento reservado



Caracteristicas del departamento



Cocina totalmente electrica

Balcon o patio

Cable Listo

Ventiladores de techo

Aire acondicionado central y calefaccion.

Lavaplatos

Chimenea de gas

persianas de madera de imitacion

Despensa

Refrigerador

Persianas verticales

Vestidores

Lavadora y secadora en casa

Chimenea de lena