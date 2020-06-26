13308 Purple Sage Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

UPDATED MID-CENTURY soft contemporary ranch with OPEN floor plan on oversized terraced treed, pool, lot!Amenities include:new travertine floored and granite kitchen with new oven and gas range, ss sink,with window overlooking side yard, large walk-in pantry, brick floors in entry, living den, hallway;white painted brick wall fireplace, NEW master bath with travertine, double shower, double lavatory glass bowl sinks, close to LBJ, Valley View, A GEM! current tenants may be working at home. Please wear masks... abide by the Dallas rules for the current situation....we have great tenants, and hope that our next tenants will be as fine as the ones that occupy the house presently. Owner licensed Texas Realtor