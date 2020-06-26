All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13308 Purple Sage Road
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

13308 Purple Sage Road

13308 Purple Sage Road · No Longer Available
Location

13308 Purple Sage Road, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UPDATED MID-CENTURY soft contemporary ranch with OPEN floor plan on oversized terraced treed, pool, lot!Amenities include:new travertine floored and granite kitchen with new oven and gas range, ss sink,with window overlooking side yard, large walk-in pantry, brick floors in entry, living den, hallway;white painted brick wall fireplace, NEW master bath with travertine, double shower, double lavatory glass bowl sinks, close to LBJ, Valley View, A GEM! current tenants may be working at home. Please wear masks... abide by the Dallas rules for the current situation....we have great tenants, and hope that our next tenants will be as fine as the ones that occupy the house presently. Owner licensed Texas Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13308 Purple Sage Road have any available units?
13308 Purple Sage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13308 Purple Sage Road have?
Some of 13308 Purple Sage Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13308 Purple Sage Road currently offering any rent specials?
13308 Purple Sage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13308 Purple Sage Road pet-friendly?
No, 13308 Purple Sage Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13308 Purple Sage Road offer parking?
Yes, 13308 Purple Sage Road offers parking.
Does 13308 Purple Sage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13308 Purple Sage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13308 Purple Sage Road have a pool?
Yes, 13308 Purple Sage Road has a pool.
Does 13308 Purple Sage Road have accessible units?
No, 13308 Purple Sage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13308 Purple Sage Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13308 Purple Sage Road has units with dishwashers.

