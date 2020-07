Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Don't miss out on this gorgeous two story townhome conveniently located near both Richland College and Highway 635! This 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom comes complete with a fireplace and a low maintenance patio perfect for enjoying nice Spring days! HOA offers entertainment options with both a pool and tennis courts onsite!