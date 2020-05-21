All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13116 Red Fern Lane

13116 Red Fern Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13116 Red Fern Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Cozy 3 bedroom home with 2.5 baths*2 Family rooms* 1 with built in hutch*kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with new appliances*including fridge*Large backyard with patio and shed* Close to shopping*easy on 635 Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13116 Red Fern Lane have any available units?
13116 Red Fern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13116 Red Fern Lane have?
Some of 13116 Red Fern Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13116 Red Fern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13116 Red Fern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13116 Red Fern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13116 Red Fern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13116 Red Fern Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13116 Red Fern Lane offers parking.
Does 13116 Red Fern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13116 Red Fern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13116 Red Fern Lane have a pool?
No, 13116 Red Fern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13116 Red Fern Lane have accessible units?
No, 13116 Red Fern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13116 Red Fern Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13116 Red Fern Lane has units with dishwashers.

