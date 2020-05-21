Cozy 3 bedroom home with 2.5 baths*2 Family rooms* 1 with built in hutch*kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with new appliances*including fridge*Large backyard with patio and shed* Close to shopping*easy on 635 Expressway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13116 Red Fern Lane have any available units?
13116 Red Fern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13116 Red Fern Lane have?
Some of 13116 Red Fern Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13116 Red Fern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13116 Red Fern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.