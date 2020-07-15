All apartments in Dallas
The Everly
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Everly

Open Now until 7pm
9350 Skillman St · (443) 424-6073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9350 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18-2-1802 · Avail. now

$670

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 11-2-1111 · Avail. now

$670

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit 11-2-1122 · Avail. now

$735

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29-1-2908 · Avail. Sep 4

$965

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit 30-1-3002 · Avail. now

$1,115

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit 36-1-3617 · Avail. Jul 22

$979

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Everly.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
parking
business center
e-payments
Welcome home to The Everly in Dallas, TX. We are located near Interstate 635 making all of your travels a breeze. Right around the corner are several local hot spots for dining. Shopping, and entertainment. Our prime address is exactly where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash $15/month, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Maximum weight of 75 pounds per pet. The following breeds of dogs (or any mix of the following breeds) are not permitted: Pit bulls (this includes American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Great Danes, St. Bernards, and Akitas. All other animals are prohibited, including snakes, spiders, ferrets, and iguanas.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Everly have any available units?
The Everly has 37 units available starting at $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Everly have?
Some of The Everly's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Everly currently offering any rent specials?
The Everly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Everly pet-friendly?
Yes, The Everly is pet friendly.
Does The Everly offer parking?
Yes, The Everly offers parking.
Does The Everly have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Everly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Everly have a pool?
Yes, The Everly has a pool.
Does The Everly have accessible units?
No, The Everly does not have accessible units.
Does The Everly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Everly has units with dishwashers.
