The Everly

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash $15/month, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Maximum weight of 75 pounds per pet. The following breeds of dogs (or any mix of the following breeds) are not permitted: Pit bulls (this includes American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Great Danes, St. Bernards, and Akitas. All other animals are prohibited, including snakes, spiders, ferrets, and iguanas.