12721 Preston Road

Middle of three attached town homes facing Preston. Unusual large lot with vegetable garden and plenty of room for kids to play. Updated. Living Dining combination can also be home office or second master down. Updates include granite counters in open eat-in kitchen.washer dryer and refrig included. Front gated patio. New windows. Downstairs has shower and large second living area has served as downstairs master or bedroom #3. Can be three bedroom with over 1650 sq.ft (to be verified) plus oversized backyard. Owner is licensed Texas Realtor. 3 guys rent now..but will be clean and move-in quality!