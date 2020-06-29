All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:51 AM

12721 Preston Road

12721 Preston Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12721 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Middle of three attached town homes facing Preston. Unusual large lot with vegetable garden and plenty of room for kids to play. Updated. Living Dining combination can also be home office or second master down. Updates include granite counters in open eat-in kitchen.washer dryer and refrig included. Front gated patio. New windows. Downstairs has shower and large second living area has served as downstairs master or bedroom #3. Can be three bedroom with over 1650 sq.ft (to be verified) plus oversized backyard. Owner is licensed Texas Realtor. 3 guys rent now..but will be clean and move-in quality!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12721 Preston Road have any available units?
12721 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12721 Preston Road have?
Some of 12721 Preston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12721 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
12721 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12721 Preston Road pet-friendly?
No, 12721 Preston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12721 Preston Road offer parking?
No, 12721 Preston Road does not offer parking.
Does 12721 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12721 Preston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12721 Preston Road have a pool?
No, 12721 Preston Road does not have a pool.
Does 12721 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 12721 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12721 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12721 Preston Road has units with dishwashers.

