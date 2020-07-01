All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 12608 Planters Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12608 Planters Glen Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:29 AM

12608 Planters Glen Drive

12608 Planters Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12608 Planters Glen Drive, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updates galore in this highly sought-after North Dallas neighborhood, just steps from St. Rita and Jesuit! Updates include new paint, new flooring, LED can lighting, bronze fixtures, granite counters, newly tiled showers and baths, new stainless steel applicances, and cedar-wrapped beams and mantel. Spacious floor plan with plenty of parking in circle driveway and private driveway leading to two-car garage. Centrally located close to all major highways. Brand new refrigerator and wine cooler included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12608 Planters Glen Drive have any available units?
12608 Planters Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12608 Planters Glen Drive have?
Some of 12608 Planters Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12608 Planters Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12608 Planters Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12608 Planters Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12608 Planters Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12608 Planters Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12608 Planters Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 12608 Planters Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12608 Planters Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12608 Planters Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 12608 Planters Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12608 Planters Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 12608 Planters Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12608 Planters Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12608 Planters Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University