12608 Planters Glen Drive

Updates galore in this highly sought-after North Dallas neighborhood, just steps from St. Rita and Jesuit! Updates include new paint, new flooring, LED can lighting, bronze fixtures, granite counters, newly tiled showers and baths, new stainless steel applicances, and cedar-wrapped beams and mantel. Spacious floor plan with plenty of parking in circle driveway and private driveway leading to two-car garage. Centrally located close to all major highways. Brand new refrigerator and wine cooler included.