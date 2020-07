Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom 1 in a half bath in the heart of Oak Cliff close to highways and shopping areas. As you come inside it features open concept from living to dinning room and kitchen, it has good size rooms, new stove and microwave, washer dryer included, refrigerator included, Huge back yard fenced all around 10 feet tall, Nice size wood patio deck for those family gatherings and nice weather days. This property will not last come see and make it yours.