1223 Urban Lofts Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Contemporary townhome in the Dallas Arts District. A mixture of unique hardwoods and concrete flooring throughout. Modern style kitchen. This beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bath home sits in a fantastic location residing off Akard St.Just south of Downtown Dallas. This home has premium upgrades featuring wood floors, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, his and her shower, separate huge closets and extra storage spaces throughout the home. 1st floor features 1 bdrm 1 bath and extra study area with access door to a private yard. Masterbdrm on the top floor. Two balconies, WD included. Gated community.2 car garage and assigned guest parking. A must see.