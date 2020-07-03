All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
1223 Urban Lofts Drive
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:35 AM

1223 Urban Lofts Drive

1223 Urban Lofts Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Urban Lofts Dr, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Contemporary townhome in the Dallas Arts District. A mixture of unique hardwoods and concrete flooring throughout. Modern style kitchen. This beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bath home sits in a fantastic location residing off Akard St.Just south of Downtown Dallas. This home has premium upgrades featuring wood floors, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, his and her shower, separate huge closets and extra storage spaces throughout the home. 1st floor features 1 bdrm 1 bath and extra study area with access door to a private yard. Masterbdrm on the top floor. Two balconies, WD included. Gated community.2 car garage and assigned guest parking. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Urban Lofts Drive have any available units?
1223 Urban Lofts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Urban Lofts Drive have?
Some of 1223 Urban Lofts Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Urban Lofts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Urban Lofts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Urban Lofts Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Urban Lofts Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1223 Urban Lofts Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Urban Lofts Drive offers parking.
Does 1223 Urban Lofts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 Urban Lofts Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Urban Lofts Drive have a pool?
No, 1223 Urban Lofts Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Urban Lofts Drive have accessible units?
No, 1223 Urban Lofts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Urban Lofts Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 Urban Lofts Drive has units with dishwashers.

